Ariel Winter Rocks Latex Mini-Dress, Surprises Boyfriend Levi Meaden With a Booty Birthday Cake: Pics!
Ariel Winter has been loving latex lately! The 19-year-old Modern Family star stepped out on Saturday night for another birthday celebration for her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.
Winter rocked a hot pink latex mini-dress for the dinner at Tao in Los Angeles, showing off the look on Instagram.
“Squad celebrating baby's 30th at #Tao,” she captioned two pictures, one with Meaden and the other with a group of their friends at the table.
She also posed next to some artwork in the sexy ensemble for several other photos.
The ABC star documented the birthday dinner on Snapchat, sharing a photo of the tasty menu, which included pan-fried chicken gyoza, sushi, filet mignon ‘Tokyo’ style, and more.
But the real birthday treat was a giant cake in the shape of a large, bare booty.
“He likes the cake ;)))),” Winter captioned the shot of her grinning boyfriend.
The couple has been spending lots of time together recently, with Winter rocking a variety of skin-tight latex looks. Last week, she stepped out with Meaden, sporting a nude blush mini-dress, and on Friday she attended a pre-Emmys party in a white latex dress that showed off her hourglass shape.
Though Winter’s been slaying in the sexy style department lately, she took a moment to joke about what her favorite fashion really is on Instagram over the weekend.
“What pre Emmy night REALLY looks like at 11:15pm post parties... fuzzy socks AF,” she quipped, sharing a selfie with herself and Meaden full sweat suits.
For more from Winter, watch the clip below: