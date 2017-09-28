Ariel Winter Says Her First Day at UCLA Was 'Ruined' By Paparazzi
Ariel Winter's first day of college didn’t go as planned.
The 19-year-old actress attended classes at University of California, Los Angeles on Thursday, and unfortunately couldn't escape the cameras while trying to be a normal student.
"Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks," Winter tweeted after photos of her on the UCLA campus spread online.
Earlier this month, the Modern Family star wrote a lengthy note about being followed by photographers and people always commenting about how she's dressed. "I am literally just living and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around every day."
Winter revealed last year that she was accepted to UCLA and previously expressed she was interested in studying business and law. In August of 2016, she told ET about how excited she was to go to college.
“I think I'm just looking forward to everything in general,” Winter expressed. “Having that experience, I think, is something that really just enriches your life. And I think it's going to be amazing for me to go to college with other undergraduate students… just meet a more diverse group of people... I'm also just excited to be a college student."
Meanwhile, Winter's TV brother, Nolan Gould, has been accepted to rival university, USC. Last month, the 18-year-old actor told ET about the possibility of getting competitive with his co-star in the future.
"I actually got accepted to the opposing school," Gould said, laughing. "It's going to be a TV sibling rivalry for sure. We're definitely gonna have to watch some games together."
