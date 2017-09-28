Ariel Winter Says Her First Day at UCLA Was 'Ruined' By Paparazzi

Earlier this month, the Modern Family star wrote a lengthy note about being followed by photographers and people always commenting about how she's dressed. "I am literally just living and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around every day."

Winter revealed last year that she was accepted to UCLA and previously expressed she was interested in studying business and law. In August of 2016, she told ET about how excited she was to go to college.

“I think I'm just looking forward to everything in general,” Winter expressed. “Having that experience, I think, is something that really just enriches your life. And I think it's going to be amazing for me to go to college with other undergraduate students… just meet a more diverse group of people... I'm also just excited to be a college student."