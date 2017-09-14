Ariel Winter Says Her Mother Sexualized Her at a Young Age

"The reason I'm going to college is because I do want knowledge in another field," she explains. "College isn't the college experience for me. I'm not going to be in a sorority, I'm not going to network, I'm not even really going to make my lifelong friends. I've had the career experience. I've had the experience of taking care of myself. I'm going to college because I genuinely want to learn."



"Even though I wish I had a better childhood, I wouldn't trade it, because it made me who I am today," she adds. "I still respect the people that hurt me."



Following the release of the Hollywood Reporter feature, Winter took to Instagram to thank her friends and fans for all their support over the years, giving her father a special shout-out.



"I'd also just like to add, I'm so lucky for all the love and support I have around me. One person who wasn't mentioned much for that love and support is my father," she wrote. "He is one of the closest people in my life -- I'm very lucky to have you dad! I love you. Thank you for being there for me always and being so amazing💘"