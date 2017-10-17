Ariel Winter Shows Off Cleavage in 'LaPalme' Magazine, Says She's Thought About Going Into Politics
Ariel Winter has made a name for herself as an actress, but that doesn't mean she's ruling out other careers.
The 19-year-old Modern Family star shows off her curves in LaPalme's Fall 2017 issue, and inside the magazine, reveals that the Hollywood spotlight wasn't always her dream.
"When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be a lawyer or a doctor. But I could never perform emergency surgery, so doctor is out of the question -- that was more something I wanted to do when I was a kid. As I got older, being a lawyer was something that was very interesting to me," she explains.
"While I love acting and will probably do it for the rest of my days, I definitely think that it's important for me to go to school and do something I'm passionate about," Winter continues. "I’ve worked with many lawyers throughout my life, and many types of lawyers and they’ve helped me out a lot. I have knowledge in that field and I might be able to help somebody else out, that is my goal and reason for it."
The actress, who just started her freshman year at UCLA, also has an interest in politics, revealing that she and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, argued about politics for an hour when they first met. "I've thought about going into politics, although it's not at the forefront of my mind," she says. "It's one step at a time, for sure."
In addition to Meaden, Winter credits her older sister, Shanelle Gray, for shaping who she is today, after moving in with her at 14 years old.
"I definitely had an interesting family dynamic when I was growing up. It was mostly my mom and I, and we didn't have a fantastic relationship. Once I moved in with my sister when I was 14, and lived with her till I was 18, I did all the real high school things," Winter admits. "I kind of caught up on the childhood I didn't have, because I was focusing on acting and work, and everything that was leading up to this point. I missed out on a lot of the normal kid things."
Though Winter is admittedly still figuring things out, she's definitely come into her own -- and has no problem embracing her curves and flaunting her sexy style. That attitude is exactly what LaPalme creative director Derek Warburton hoped to channel during her photo shoot.
"Ariel was a dream to work with," Warburton tells ET. "I wanted to take an image that Ariel has as a young Hollywood girl and just refine it a little. Everyone forgets that Ariel is 19 years old. She's young with a young style. She has all of the elements to become a Hollywood siren and I wanted to show her the way."
"My style inspiration was Bettie Page meets Dita Von Teese," he adds. "She has a fabulous voluptuous figure and I wanted to show her off."
See more on Winter in the video below.