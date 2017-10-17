Ariel Winter Shows Off Cleavage in 'LaPalme' Magazine, Says She's Thought About Going Into Politics

Ariel Winter has made a name for herself as an actress, but that doesn't mean she's ruling out other careers.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star shows off her curves in LaPalme's Fall 2017 issue, and inside the magazine, reveals that the Hollywood spotlight wasn't always her dream.

"When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be a lawyer or a doctor. But I could never perform emergency surgery, so doctor is out of the question -- that was more something I wanted to do when I was a kid. As I got older, being a lawyer was something that was very interesting to me," she explains.