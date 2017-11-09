Ariel Winter Turns Heads on Red Carpet in Sequin Black Mini-Dress, Gets a Smooch From Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter was showing a lot of skin when she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old actress stepped out in a jaw-dropping black sequin mini-dress that included a lace-up plunging neckline that went down to her navel. She paired the sexy style with a pair of black pumps and hoop earrings.

As for Meaden, he color-coordinated with his girlfriend in an all-black suit.