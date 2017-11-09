Ariel Winter Turns Heads on Red Carpet in Sequin Black Mini-Dress, Gets a Smooch From Boyfriend Levi Meaden
Ariel Winter was showing a lot of skin when she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old actress stepped out in a jaw-dropping black sequin mini-dress that included a lace-up plunging neckline that went down to her navel. She paired the sexy style with a pair of black pumps and hoop earrings.
As for Meaden, he color-coordinated with his girlfriend in an all-black suit.
The happy couple got all dressed up to attend the LaPalme magazine party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Winter is featured on one of the publication's fall covers as well as Twilight star Peter Facinelli, who was also at the event.
Prior to hitting the red carpet, the Modern Family star shared a video with her Instagram followers of her working on her fitness. "Back to the gym," she captioned the video of her doing squats.
During her interview with LaPalme, Winter -- who just started college in the fall -- admitted that she has other interests besides acting, and has even considered becoming a lawyer or running for office.
"I've thought about going into politics, although it's not at the forefront of my mind," she shared. "It's one step at a time, for sure."
A break from Hollywood might just be what Winter needs. Earlier this year, the TV star spoke to ET about the struggles she's faced growing up in the limelight.
“A lot of people, when they want to go into their adult careers and transition over, pushed in a way and tried to make people believe they were an adult instead of letting it happen naturally in their work,” she said, noting that the key is not to force it. “Part of being an adult is just living and making your own choices and being who you are. That’s it."