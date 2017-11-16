Ariel Winter Would 'Love' to Double Date With Sarah Hyland, Gushes About Boyfriend Levi Meaden (Exclusive)
Keeping it in the family! Ariel Winter couldn’t help but gush about her Modern Family co-stars on Wednesday at the celebration of the beloved comedy’s 200th episode.
“It's such an honor. We are so blessed to be a part of such an incredible show,” she told ET’s Leanne Aguilera of the sitcom. “We love each other honestly. These people are our family, and we are just the luckiest people in the world.”
So would she be open to double dating with her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, and her new boyfriend, Wells Adams?
“That would be pretty fun. I'd love it,” she dished.
Winter, 19, also opened up about her boyfriend of one year, Levi Meaden, saying she “definitely” still gets butterflies.
“I knew there was something about him from the moment I met him, honestly,” she said of the actor. “It was like I met him, and I thought to myself, ‘I don't know what it is, but there's something about him that's so interesting and maybe it will be nothing and maybe it will be something. But there's something here.’ And it turns out it was a big something.”
Winter reflected on the start of Modern Family in 2009, which has gone on to be such a huge part of her life.
“I think I was just 11 years old, and I said to myself, ‘Wow this could really be something big for you and you're working with legends and these people are so nice to you,’” she recalled. “That's absolutely amazing. And I think for me it was more just the fact that I got to work with really nice people.”
Though her character, Alex, is also a positive role model for girls, Winter noted that they are advocates in different ways.
“I'm kind of on a different journey then Alex, but what I really like is that I can put out my own message aside from the show,” Winter explained. “Alex is going through a journey where she's struggling with... she's not insecure at the fact that she's the smart girl, and she doesn't really care that she doesn't want to get dolled up and whatever. But she goes through her social issues and she's struggling with how to like talk to people and make friends. But with me it's more like I struggle with people online and how they talk to me. And I think it's important that you kind of get to see two different aspects of what I go through. I go through some things with Alex, and then I go through things in my real life.”
Hyland shared her love for Winter at the event with ET.