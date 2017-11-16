Ariel Winter Would 'Love' to Double Date With Sarah Hyland, Gushes About Boyfriend Levi Meaden (Exclusive)

Keeping it in the family! Ariel Winter couldn’t help but gush about her Modern Family co-stars on Wednesday at the celebration of the beloved comedy’s 200th episode.

“It's such an honor. We are so blessed to be a part of such an incredible show,” she told ET’s Leanne Aguilera of the sitcom. “We love each other honestly. These people are our family, and we are just the luckiest people in the world.”

So would she be open to double dating with her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, and her new boyfriend, Wells Adams?