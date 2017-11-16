Ariel Winter Would 'Love' to Double Date With Sarah Hyland, Gushes Over Boyfriend Levi Meaden (Exclusive)

Keeping it all in the family!

Ariel Winter couldn’t help but gush over her Modern Family co-stars on Wednesday at the celebration of the beloved ABC comedy’s 200th episode.

“It's such an honor. We are so blessed to be a part of such an incredible show,” she told ET’s Leanne Aguilera of the sitcom. “We love each other honestly. These people are our family, and we are just the luckiest people in the world.”

As for whether she'd be down to double date with her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, and her new boyfriend, Wells Adams, Winter is all for it!