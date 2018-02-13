Arielle Kebbel Says Missing Sister Julia Has Been Found

Arielle Kebbel's sister, Julia, and her dog have been found two weeks after they went missing.

The Fifty Shades Freed star shared the good news on social media on Tuesday and asked for privacy during this time.

"My sis & her dog Cindy have been found! We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support. Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home. 💖🙏✨," she tweeted.

On Feb. 3, Kebbel revealed that her sister and her chocolate lab, Cindy, had been missing, asking anyone for any information they may have.

Just yesterday, the UnREAL actress had tweeted about praying for her sister to be found.

"I saw this on my search for you yesterday. I stopped and I prayed. I love you. And I will continue to send love to you. I pray for protection all around you and I pray that wherever you are, you know you are loved. #bringjuliahome," she wrote alongside a picture of a sculpture that said "love."

In a statement obtained by ET last Saturday, the actress' rep shared a description of Julia, as well as a statement from Kebbel.



“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia,” the Midnight, Texas, actress said. "We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

Kebbel also had the support of her famous friends, who helped spread the word by retweeting and posting her messages on their social media.

