Armie Hammer Posts His Old Mugshot and Declares 'God Bless Texas'

Armie Hammer is celebrating Throwback Thursday a few days early!

The 31-year-old actor made light of his run-in with the law on Tuesday by posting his mugshot to Instagram. "It might not be Thursday, but this throwback seems worth it," he quipped in the caption, which included the hashtag "#GodBlessTexas."

In his mugshot, Hammer is smirking a bit for the camera while wearing a black-and-white striped shirt that just so happens to look a lot like an old prisoner uniform.

In November 2011, the Call Me by Your Name star, who was 25 at the time and was gaining some critical acclaim for his role in J. Edgar, was arrested for possession of marijuana in Sierra Blanca, Texas, TMZ reported. According to a police report obtained by the website, authorities found pot cookies and a brownie, but prosecutors ultimately dropped the case because the amount of marijuana was allegedly not substantial enough.

However, Hammer did go to jail and paid a $1,000 bond.

Years later, the actor is doing just fine! ET recently caught up with Hammer at this year's Oscars and he couldn't help but gush over his 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name co-star, Timothee Chalamet. Check it out:

