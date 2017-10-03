Armie Hammer Talks 'Stripping Everything Away' in 'Call Me By Your Name': 'I Didn't Know If I Had It In Me'

Armie Hammer's latest film, Call Me By Your Name, is unlike anything the actor has done in the past, which he admits in OUT Magazine's November issue scared him at first.

In the film, which is already generating Oscar buzz, the 31-year-old actor portrays Oliver, a graduate student who sparks a romantic relationship with Eli, a 17-year-old boy who lives at the cliff-side mansion on the Italian Riviera where Oliver is staying.

In the interview released on Wednesday, Hammer admits he initially demurred accepting the offer, telling the publication, "It seemed so subtle, so personal, and so real that I didn’t know if I could do that as an actor."