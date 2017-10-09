News

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Heather Milligan Enjoy Ice Cream Date -- See the Pic!

By Alex Ungerman‍
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Photo: arnold schwarzenegger heather milligan

He'll be back... for ice cream!

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted out with his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, enjoying a sweet, cold treat.

arnold schwarzenegger heather milligan
Photo: X17online.com

MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares B-Day Message & Father-Son Gym Pic With Joseph Baena

Nothing like sunglasses and ice cream on a sunny, summer-like Los Angeles autumn day.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger is on the run from Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam in the trio's new film, Killing Gunther.

Watch the video below for an exclusive preview.

Related Gallery