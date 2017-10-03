Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Touching Birthday Message for Son Joseph Baena Along With Father-Son Gym Pic

The super buff apple doesn't fall far from the insanely muscular tree.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a heartfelt message with his son, Joseph Baena, on his 20th birthday, alongside a snapshot of one of their father-son workouts.

"Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner," the Terminator star captioned the beaming gym pic, which he posted to Instagram on Monday.

"You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you," he continued. "I love you."