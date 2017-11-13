'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Voices His Support for Female Co-Stars & Crew Members in the Wake of EP Suspension

“I thought it was appropriate before I spoke to you, or before I spoke publicly, to speak with our cast and our crew, which I got the chance to do this morning,” Amell continued, going on to commend the words of some of his female CW colleagues. “I certainly can’t pontificate in an eloquent or such a succinct manner like [Arrow‘s] Emily [Bett Rickards] did, like [Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist] did, like [Legends of Tomorrow‘s] Caity Lotz did. I stand behind and fully support everything that they said.

"Our biggest strength is working on it as a team,” he said. “I think we can do this because we promote and champion a safe and progressive work environment. I told them this morning, and I tell you now -- and I meant it -- that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them. I’ll speak on their behalf if need be.”

Watch the video below for Amell's full statement.