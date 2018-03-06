Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Reveal They Definitely Want More Kids!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are ready for baby no. 2!

The couple appeared on a recent episode of The Raw Word, where they revealed that they are already thinking of expanding their family.

"I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Ross shared. "We've got work to do, and then we'll have another one."

"I want to finish this album and then definitely, for sure," Simpson added. "Definitely one more, and then we'll see what happens after that."

The adorable twosome tied the knot in 2014 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Jagger. The "Pieces of Me" singer is also mom to 9-year-old son Bronx from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

"Bronx is creative and sweet and he's got an old soul. And Jagger is the boss," Simpson said of her kids. "She's already like, ‘Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses and I am going to be [Grandma].'"

"She loves her [Grandma]," Ross added. "She wants to dress in glitter."

The couple themselves grew up in the spotlight. The grandma they are referring to is Evan's mom, music icon Diana Ross, and Ashlee is Jessica Simpson's little sister. Plus, the 33-year-old singer has put out three albums herself, though the last was released a decade ago in 2008.



So, how has it been raising their children in the limelight? "As long as you give your children love and they understand what's going on in the world and have compassion, I think it's not the hardest thing in the world," Evan expressed.

Ashlee added, "And being a mom is my number one thing in life. Our kids are incredible."

ET caught up with the couple at the 2017 American Music Awards, where they also dished on their daughter's musical talent. Watch below to hear what they said.

