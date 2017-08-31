Ashlee Simpson Shares Loving Message for Evan Ross on 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

The Hunger Games star also took to Instagram to share a handful of gorgeous pics from their wedding and write a special note for his lovely lady.

"Happy Anniversary My LOVE. It's been 3 years today!! I'm truly the LUCKIEST MAN alive!! I look forward to spending everyday with you for the rest of my life! Thank you for all the love you have given me! I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹," he captioned a stunning snap.