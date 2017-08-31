Ashlee Simpson Shares Loving Message for Evan Ross on 3-Year Wedding Anniversary
Ashlee Simpson is beyond grateful for Evan Ross.
The 32-year-old singer dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her husband on Thursday, telling him how much she loves him on their three-year wedding anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary my love 😍 it has been the best 3 years of my life ❤️ I love knowing that I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life. Thanks for giving me the best love," Simpson wrote alongside a sweet picture of the two kissing.
The Hunger Games star also took to Instagram to share a handful of gorgeous pics from their wedding and write a special note for his lovely lady.
"Happy Anniversary My LOVE. It's been 3 years today!! I'm truly the LUCKIEST MAN alive!! I look forward to spending everyday with you for the rest of my life! Thank you for all the love you have given me! I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹," he captioned a stunning snap.
Simpson and Ross tied the knot in a gorgeous outdoor wedding in August 2014. The couple is parents to 2-year-old daughter Jagger Snow. The singer also shares 8-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.
