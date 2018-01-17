Ashley Graham Poses Topless for Vivid and Daring 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham is leaving little to the imagination!

The 30-year-old model stuns in V Magazine's new vivid and daring photoshoot, posing with various high-fashion accessories for the spread.

Photographed by Ben Hassett, in one colorful snap, Graham looks at the camera seductively while wearing a Gucci hat and one dangling earring from the Resort 2018 collection.



The psychedelic shoot also includes a bare-chested Graham modeling a Louis Vuitton Monet Speedy purse from the Masters collection, a Fendi clutch and Giorgio Armani earrings, all while wearing bold makeup.

“Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self,” she told the publication. “I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations see themselves represented more diversely in the media.”

For more on the gorgeous brunette, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Steps Out In Sheer Sequined Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination -- See the Sexy Look!

Ashley Graham Flaunts Legs While Rocking Super-High Slit -- See the Pic!

Ashley Graham Says Her Team Would Never Have Approved the Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad: 'I Think It's Unfortunate'

Related Gallery