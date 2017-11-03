Ashley Graham Steps Out In Sheer Sequined Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination -- See the Sexy Look!
Now this is how you sparkle on a red carpet!
Ashley Graham stepped out for Harper's Bazaar's 2017 Women of the Year Awards, presented in association with Ralph & Russo, Audemars Piguet and Mercedes-Benz, in London, England, on Thursday, leaving little to the imagination in a completely sheer black T-shirt dress.
The LBD featured white sequins over the chest and darker gray ones around her waist and hemline. She paired the number with black peep-toe pumps, but the see-through material put most of the attention on her black bra and panty set.
The stunning model, who turned 30 earlier this week, took home an award for Model of the Year at event, which she described as "an honor" on Instagram.
Graham is all about proudly flaunting her curves. In fact, the day before the awards show, the outspoken star shared a sultry shot of herself in an outdoor shower wearing an itty bitty black two-piece from her Swimsuits for All collection.
"Gimme dat String Bikini," she captioned the pic.
And she shared an equally sexy shot of herself in a flirty pink dress after celebrating her birthday on Oct. 30.
