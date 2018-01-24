Ashley Graham Talks Meeting 'Gorgeous' Gal Gadot and Her Goals for 'Epic' 2018 (Exclusive)

Ashley Graham is a real go-getter!

The 30-year-old model and newest Revlon ambassador caught up with ET's Lauren Zima at Revlon's Live Boldly Campaign celebration at Skylight Modern in New York City on Wednesday, where Graham opened up about all her successes and meeting the "gorgeous" Gal Gadot -- well, meeting her momentarily.

"I'm going to be honest; I haven't met Gal yet and when she comes down this red carpet, I'm going to politely go up to her and hug her but I want to be like, 'Yes, girl!" the stunning model gushed. "She is so beautiful, gorgeous."

Graham, herself, was a stunner at the event, turning heads in a curve-hugging, off-the-shoulder plum midi-dress with a sweetheart neckline and black trimming. She paired the daring look with black heels, tousled tresses, shimmering smoky eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Graham was true to her word and eventually got to meet Gadot, sharing a pic of the two, along with models Raquel Zimmermann and Adwoa Aboah, on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, the striking brunette couldn't help but share how she's living her dream life.

"This is a dream come true. Having a beauty contract has been on my vision board, and honestly, this is one of the last things on my vision board to come true. Isn't that insane?" Graham expressed about becoming the new face of the cosmetics company, adding how proud she is that Revlon is representing curvy women because "lipstick doesn't have a size."

It's no doubt that good things have come for Graham over the past years, and she credits that to her "bold moves."

"The boldest move I've ever made for my career is standing up to people in power... and making career moves and career changes," she expressed. "And knowing that no matter what, the move you're about to make is the one that could either change your life and your career or everything could fall apart."

As far as what's to come, she's "just really excited to make 2018 even more epic than 2017." So does that include starting a family with her husband of seven years, Justin Ervin?

"No, not in 2018," she stated. "There ain't no babies coming out of here!"

ET sat down with Graham last year, where she revealed what the secret to her long-lasting marriage. Hear what she had to say in the video below.

