Ashley Judd Says She Woke Up 'Grateful' Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Be at the Oscars (Exclusive)

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino are standing tall.

The 2018 Oscars red carpet was full of Time's Up pins after a year of national conversation on sexual misconduct, and the two actresses, who were early accusers in the #MeToo movement against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, walked together in solidarity for the big day. Judd wore a purple Badgley Mischka dress for the occasion, while Sorvino rocked a Romona Keveža Collection sunrise blush one-shoulder ball gown.

"I just woke up grateful that Harvey wouldn't be here," Judd told ET's Lauren Zima and CBSN on the carpet, noting the producer's obvious absence from the ceremony.

"We were both some of the first people to speak out against sexual harassment in our industry not knowing what was going to happen to us," Sorvino explained. "And I'm joyful tonight. I feel like so happy that telling the truth actually leads to change. It touches me that this could help people everywhere, that we're all moving forward in this movement, and we're not going to stop until this behavior and sexual misconduct isn't anymore for anyone, not just people in Hollywood."

"The way it felt was liberating," Judd added of coming forward. "I live a life today of freedom, of empowerment ... I, like Mira, didn't know whether when I came forward for the umpteenth time that the world can finally hear, that I wouldn't continue to be blacklisted, if there would be a Hollywood left for me, but the fact that everyone has rallied behind the cause of equality and safety in the workplace, both in Hollywood, and in all spaces and sectors across America has been exceeding joyful. I think that we're living in a very special time."

Judd also noted that the two would take part in a planned powerful moment on-stage during the show.

"I'm very pleased because inclusion and diversity and intersectionality and equality are necessary in our art because they are a part of real life," she said. "This moment that we're going to have is going to be about real life."

Both stars have in the past claimed that their careers were hurt by refusing Weinstein's alleged advances, and Peter Jackson told New Zealand's Stuffin December that he was allegedly pressured by Miramax not to consider either of them for parts in Lord of the Rings.

"Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure," Sorvino tweeted in response to the story last year. "Thank you, Peter Jackson, for being honest. I’m just heartsick."

Judd, meanwhile, tweeted, "I remember this well."

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

I remember this well. https://t.co/wctEhESAS9 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017

“I’m very excited that this movement of #MeToo and Time’s Up is taking place, not only for myself but honestly for my daughters because I cannot stand the idea that they would have to suffer what I, and just about any other woman that I have ever met, have suffered in some point in her life, if not multiple times,” Sorvino said at the Television Critics Association press tour in January.

