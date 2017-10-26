Ashley Judd Tears Up in First Interview Since Harvey Weinstein Fallout, Sends Message To Disgraced Producer

Ashley Judd refuses to be silent. The 49-year-old actress gave her first televised interview on Thursday morning since she was quoted in a New York Times expose earlier this month, alleging that producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed her and made unwanted advances toward her in his hotel room.

On Thursday morning, Judd spoke with Diane Sawyer in a segment, which aired on Good Morning America, and got candid about the incident and the aftermath since speaking out.

“First of all I’m very blessed to be here and I know that, so thank you,” she said as she began to tear up.” I didn’t expect that I would feel tearful, but it’s been an absolutely tremendously moving two and a half weeks.”

Judd spoke with her parents about her decision to go public with her claims against Weinstein, saying, “I talked with my mom and told her what I was thinking about doing and she said, ‘Go get him.’”