Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fly the Dodgers Flag -- Plus, More Stars at Game 6 of the World Series!
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reppin' the Dodgers on Halloween.
The cute couple kicked off game six of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.
"#WorldSeries relationship goals," the Dodgers perfectly captioned snaps of Kutcher and Kunis flying the team's flag.
Also whipping around the flag for the team was Rob Lowe, decked out in head-to-toe blue.
Kate Upton, meanwhile, was spotted rooting for the Astros and her pitcher fiance, Justin Verlander.
Kunis and Kutcher have been big Dodgers fans for years, and even announced the team's starting lineup at a playoff game last year.
