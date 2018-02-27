Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share a Sweet Smooch on the Kiss Cam at Los Angeles Kings Game

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have no problem packing on the PDA!

The two were spotted at the Los Angeles Kings' home hockey match against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Staples Center on Monday, where they were adorably caught on the "Kiss Cam."

Kunis, 34, and Kutcher, 40, were both watching the jumbotron during a break from the game, and when they noticed the camera was on them, their reactions were equally hilarious. The mother of two initially seemed surprised, while Kutcher thought it would be hilarious to start licking his lips in preparation for the steamy kiss... which resulted in a lot of laughter!

Watch the epic moment go down in the video below:

Although the lovebirds have been married since 2015, they just recently made their first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot. The happy couple seemed to be having a blast, posing for photographers at the 2018 Breakthrough Awards in Mountain View, California, last December.

Hear more (and see the pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have the Look of Love on First Red Carpet Together: See the Adorable Pics!

Millie Bobby Brown's Fashion-Forward Press Day, Mila Kunis' Bold Boots & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

Mila Kunis Admits She Makes An Anonymous Donation to Planned Parenthood Each Month in Mike Pence's Name

Related Gallery