Ashton Kutcher Defends His Children's Right to a Private Life: 'Being Public Is a Personal Choice'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a strict policy when it comes to sharing photos of their children.

The father of two spoke with Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast With iHeartRadio about why he and Kunis choose to not post images on social media or elsewhere of their two-year-old daughter, Wyatt, or 9-month-old son, Dimitri.

"We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," the 39-year-old actor explained, adding that he believes the "future privacy will be the new celebrity."