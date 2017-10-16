Ashton Kutcher Defends His Children's Right to a Private Life: 'Being Public Is a Personal Choice'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a strict policy when it comes to sharing photos of their children.
The father of two spoke with Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast With iHeartRadio about why he and Kunis choose to not post images on social media or elsewhere of their two-year-old daughter, Wyatt, or 9-month-old son, Dimitri.
"We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," the 39-year-old actor explained, adding that he believes the "future privacy will be the new celebrity."
MORE: Mila Kunis Says Motherhood Has Made Her 'Ragged Tired' But 'My Kids Are Happy and I'm Healthy'
"My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that," he continued. "I actually don’t think that they should have images of them as children that somebody could potentially blackmail with or do whatever."
Kutcher added, "It’s their private life, it’s not mine to give away. … Your social profile is yours to create not for someone else to create for you."
The Ranch star and his wife do, however, have a "private social network" where they share stuff about the kids with their extended family and the grandparents.
MORE: Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Mila Kunis Cheating Claims With One Tweet
All this to say, in September, Kutcher posted a photo to Instagram of his son wearing a That '70s Show T-shirt -- which featured himself and Kunis-- but the proud father was careful not to show Dimitri's face.
While Kutcher has been in the acting game for some time now, he told Huffington that his "number one gig” is being a parent. “I am Wyatt and Dimitri’s dad," he insisted. "Everything else is secondary."
Earlier this month, Kunis shared with ET another rule she and Kutcher instill in their home during the holiday season. “So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she revealed. “We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”