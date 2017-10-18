Assault Occurs at JAY-Z's 'Tidal X' Charity Concert in Brooklyn

JAY-Z's TIDAL X concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to benefit those impacted by the recent string of natural disasters -- including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the Mexico earthquakes -- was sadly the site of an alleged assault that left a security guard bloodied.

“A complaint report for an assault was made inside 620 Atlantic Avenue last night," the NYPD tells ET in a statement. "Security ejected two people from the stadium, when one of them punched the security guard causing a laceration to his forehead. That suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital by EMS in stable condition."