Assault Occurs at JAY-Z's 'Tidal X' Charity Concert in Brooklyn
JAY-Z's TIDAL X concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to benefit those impacted by the recent string of natural disasters -- including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the Mexico earthquakes -- was sadly the site of an alleged assault that left a security guard bloodied.
“A complaint report for an assault was made inside 620 Atlantic Avenue last night," the NYPD tells ET in a statement. "Security ejected two people from the stadium, when one of them punched the security guard causing a laceration to his forehead. That suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital by EMS in stable condition."
Despite the altercation, the star-studded concert brought a slew of big names out for a good cause, featuring performances by Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Cardi B and many more.
JAY-Z performed at the event, and had the support of his wife, Beyoncé, though the Lemonade singer did not take the stage herself.
J.Lo's appearance, meanwhile, came on the heels of her own One Voice: Somos Live!benefit show, which brought out many stars to aid Puerto Rico.
