Audrina Patridge Breaks Silence After Filing Restraining Order Against Cory Bohan: 'This Is a Difficult Time'

Audrina Patridge is speaking out after filing for divorce from husband Corey Bohan.

The 32-year-old former Hills star shared a video of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra, on Instagram on Saturday, and thanked fans for their support.

"Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!," she wrote. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)."

