Audrina Patridge Breaks Silence After Filing Restraining Order Against Cory Bohan: 'This Is a Difficult Time'
Audrina Patridge is speaking out after filing for divorce from husband Corey Bohan.
The 32-year-old former Hills star shared a video of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra, on Instagram on Saturday, and thanked fans for their support.
"Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!," she wrote. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)."
Audrina Patridge Claims Corey Bohan Was Verbally Abusive in Restraining Order Filing
The reality star filed for divorce last week after obtaining a temporary restraining order against husband Corey Bohan following an alleged domestic violence incident. The Australian BMX rider was granted monitored visitation with Kirra.
In court documents obtained by ET, Patridge claims that her husband of less than a year had "become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her hectic work schedule and travel obligations.
"His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him," she alleges in her restraining order petition, citing that the couple officially separated on Sept. 6 due to "irreconcilable differences."
Patridge, who has since been living at her parents' house, adds, "I am fearful of [Bohan's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter."
The reality star also alleges that Bohan is "holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage," saying that he cursed at her and installed cameras in their home, violating the temporary restraining order she has against him.
Corey Bohan Responds to Audrina Patridge's Restraining Order Filing
Meanwhile, Bohan claims Patridge and her family showed up at the property on Wednesday "literally barging in the house through the garage door" with 15 minutes notice, when he requested they avoid conflict by setting up a time when he would not be there.
The professional dirt bike rider denied cursing and installing additional cameras in the house, and accuses Patridge of "hijacking" his visitation with their daughter by calling Child Protective Service with "bogus allegations" against him.
For more on the estranged couple, watch the video below.