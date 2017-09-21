Audrina Patridge Claims Husband Corey Bohan Harassed Her and Was Verbally Abusive in Restraining Order Filing

On Aug. 16, Patridge claims Bohan's "temper escalated" and he pushed her as she was holding Kirra. She says the incident occurred because she refused to tell him "which person told me that he cheated on me with another woman."

Patridge said she would tell him, but "became frightened" and asked if she could take their daughter to her grandmother's house first.

"He wasn't listening and kept following me, cussing, yelling at me," Patridge alleges. "I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. Respondent locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn't want her around all this."

Patridge claims that Bohan then started "punching and hitting himself on the head" and also punched a hole in their door.

"Respondent then let me pass, and ran downstairs in front of me and grabbed a big metal canister, saying if I left right now he was going to bash his head in with the canister right in front of us," she says.