Audrina Patridge Claims Husband Corey Bohan Harassed Her and Was Verbally Abusive in Restraining Order Filing
ET has learned new details on what may have caused Audrina Patridge to end her marriage with Corey Bohan.
According to court documents obtained by ET, the former Hills star filed for divorce two days after requesting a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider for an alleged domestic violence incident.
A judge in Orange County, California, granted Patridge's request, ordering Bohan to stay 100 yards away from her. Bohan was granted monitored visitation of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra.
In the filing, Patridge claims that Bohan "has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her work and travel schedule.
WATCH: Audrina Patridge Files for Divorce from Husband Corey Bohan
"His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him," she alleges in her declaration. "His harassing behavior has recently become so extreme that I physically separated from him a few weeks ago. I am fearful of Respondent’s temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter. Futhermore, as set forth below, his aggressiveness last month became so extreme he became physically violent."
Patridge continues on, detailing what happened on Sept. 16, when Bohan allegedly harassed and was verbally abusive towards her. She claims Bohan wouldn't stop texting her while she was working and was "very embarrassed" when he showed up to her O.C.Style Week event, followed her up to the stage and proceeded to ask where their daughter was at the time.
"I walked away from him and he kept following me, asking where our daughter was, was she at my sister's house, and saying he was going to go get her," she claims. "I was shaking at this point. He then got on his phone, was talking to someone and looking at me and then he left. He continued to text me that night about our daughter."
Patridge alleges that the confrontation was just the most recent incident of domestic violence. She states in the filing that just 10 days prior, she called police about another incident and filed a police report.
MORE: Audrina Patridge Celebrates Daughter Kirra's First Birthday
According to Patridge's claims, Bohan called her a "kiss a**," "weak" and said her latest swimwear collection was "a failure." She claims she started crying in front of their daughter and asked him to stop calling her names multiple times because he was "hurting" her.
"I started recording what he was was saying to me on my phone, and then he said he was waiting for me to 'grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce because once I do he is ready and his documents all ready' and I'm going to be 'so f**ked,'" Patridge alleges. "He then took my phone and deleted the video. I told him he was scaring me and I was going to call the police."
On Aug. 16, Patridge claims Bohan's "temper escalated" and he pushed her as she was holding Kirra. She says the incident occurred because she refused to tell him "which person told me that he cheated on me with another woman."
Patridge said she would tell him, but "became frightened" and asked if she could take their daughter to her grandmother's house first.
"He wasn't listening and kept following me, cussing, yelling at me," Patridge alleges. "I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. Respondent locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn't want her around all this."
Patridge claims that Bohan then started "punching and hitting himself on the head" and also punched a hole in their door.
"Respondent then let me pass, and ran downstairs in front of me and grabbed a big metal canister, saying if I left right now he was going to bash his head in with the canister right in front of us," she says.
A hearing is set for Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.