Audrina Patridge Files for Divorce from Husband Corey Bohan

Patridge, 32, and Bohan, 35, have dated on and off since 2008 and said "I do" last November. They share one child together, daughter Kirra, who just celebrated her first birthday in June.

Back in December, ET spoke with Patridge about how she and Bohan planned to avoid divorce.

“We've been through all those pitfalls, I feel like, before we got married," she said at the time. “We experienced the reality side of it, the made-up stories in the tabloids, other people trying to get in between us and the gossip and the rumors… I feel like we are so grounded now and we have each other's backs no matter what… people can't just try to come in between us and tell us lies. It's like, 'No, that's not true.'”

Patridge admitted that with a newborn, it was challenging to prioritize their marriage. Still, she insisted that they were doing their best.

“It's been hard… we haven't really been on a date just him and I since we had the baby,” Patridge revealed. "We have a calendar now… and it's really nice because I'll give Kirra a bath every night and get her ready for bed and put her to sleep and he'll cook us dinner, so there's a balance."



