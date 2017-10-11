Audrina Patridge Granted Full Custody of Daughter Kirra, Ex Corey Bohan Ordered to Move Out of Their Home
The Hills star Audrina Patridge has been granted full custody of daughter Kirra, and her estranged husband Corey Bohan has been ordered to move out of their home.
In court documents obtained by ET, 32- year old Patridge was granted a “personal conduct” and “stay away” order that she requested in her restraining order against her ex. Bohan has now been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Patridge, her home, her job, her vehicle as well as Kirra's school and childcare, with the only exception being a “brief and peaceful contact” that was required for Bohan’s court-ordered visitation with Kirra.
In addition to the “stay away” order, Patridge was also granted a move out order. This means Bohan must immediately move out from the home they formerly shared in Irvine, California.
A source close to Patridge tells ET the reality star is "very much looking forward to moving back into her home and returning to her normal routine with her daughter,” adding that she's been living with her parents for the last month.
"This is extremely stressful on her," the source says. "She’s doing the best she can under the circumstances."
The next court hearing for Patridge and Bohan is a domestic violence hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, 2018.
Additional Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion and Angelique Jackson