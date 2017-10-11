Audrina Patridge Granted Full Custody of Daughter Kirra, Ex Corey Bohan Ordered to Move Out of Their Home

In court documents obtained by ET, 32- year old Patridge was granted a “personal conduct” and “stay away” order that she requested in her restraining order against her ex. Bohan has now been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Patridge, her home, her job, her vehicle as well as Kirra's school and childcare, with the only exception being a “brief and peaceful contact” that was required for Bohan’s court-ordered visitation with Kirra.