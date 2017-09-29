Audrina Patridge Has Been in Contact With 'The Hills' Ex Justin Bobby

Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby remain friends after all these years.

The former The Hills co-stars have been in contact since it was revealed that Patridge filed for divorce from her estranged husband Corey Bohan.

During an interview with the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast released on Thursday, the musician shared that his former flame reached out to him.

"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now," Bobby revealed. "We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."