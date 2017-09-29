Audrina Patridge Has Been in Contact With 'The Hills' Ex Justin Bobby
Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby remain friends after all these years.
The former The Hills co-stars have been in contact since it was revealed that Patridge filed for divorce from her estranged husband Corey Bohan.
During an interview with the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast released on Thursday, the musician shared that his former flame reached out to him.
"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now," Bobby revealed. "We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."
"Me and her out of everybody [on The Hills], like, had the coolest bond, I feel," he added. "I mean, guy-girl bond."
Last week, ET learned that Patridge turned to those closest to her amid her contentious divorce.
"She’s leaning on the support of her family. This is not easy for her," a source told ET. "Audrina is extremely close with her family. She’s putting her focus on what’s best for her daughter."
Patridge also requested a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider for an alleged domestic violence incident, according to court documents obtained from ET.
A judge in Orange County, California, granted Patridge's request, ordering Bohan to stay 100 yards away from her. Bohan was granted monitored visitation of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra.
