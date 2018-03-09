Audrina Patridge Requests Visitation Rights Be Stripped From Ex Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge filed a new domestic violence restraining order against her ex, Corey Bohan, on Wednesday and is asking that visitation of their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra, be taken away from him.

In court documents obtained by ET, the former Hills star notes that she has a restraining order against Bohan that was granted on Feb. 2 and expires on May 30. In the docs, Patridge claims that she is “more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care."

Patridge also says that she started having other family members do the exchanges when it was time to drop off Kirra because of the BMX rider’s “angry, rude and emotionally abusive comments” he made towards her when she would do it herself. One example, she claims, was that Bohan told her daughter in her presence that “Mommy doesn’t pick you up anymore because she’s an L.A. party girl.”

Patridge points to the “L.A. party girl” comment as evidence that Bohan is “stalking [her] on social media," even though she has blocked him from her accounts. She alleges that Bohan has used "this information to make attacks on me as a person and a mother."

In the docs, Patridge also claims that during their exchange at the Irvine Police Department on March 5, Bohan threatened her directly, saying, “You better start f***ing playing nice, I’m f***ing warning you,” and pointing at her in front of their daughter.

Meanwhile, Bohan filed his response with the court later on March 7. Bohan and his attorneys asked that Patridge’s request for restrained visitation be denied, saying that there is no basis to support her claims and that “there has been no domestic violence.”

The reality star's ex-husband says there is no immediate harm or immediate danger to their daughter and that he is not “stalking or monitoring” her social media accounts.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. She was later granted full custody of Kirra in October and ordered Bohan to move out of their home.

For more on the couple's divorce, watch below.

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

RELATED CONTENT:

Audrina Patridge Granted Full Custody of Daughter Kirra, Ex Corey Bohan Ordered to Move Out of Their Home

Audrina Patridge's Alleged Domestic Violence Case Against Corey Bohan Not Going Forward in Court

Audrina Patridge Breaks Silence After Filing Restraining Order Against Cory Bohan: 'This Is a Difficult Time'