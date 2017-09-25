Audrina Patridge's Alleged Domestic Violence Case Against Corey Bohan Not Going Forward in Court

No charges will be filed against Audrina Patridge's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, after the former Hills star filed a domestic abuse case against him, ET has learned.

Patridge called the Irvine Police Department on Sept. 6 after she stated in court papers that Bohan had been harassing her. After the investigation, the evidence was presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s office which, after review, rejected the case.

“The prosecutor reviewed all of the information provided by the Irvine Police Department and, unfortunately, the prosecutor did not feel that they would be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office told ET on Monday.

Patridge's rep tells ET in a statement, "Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station for her protection. There is still a family law domestic violence case open."