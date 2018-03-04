Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae Star in Powerful #HereWeAre Twitter Ad During Oscars

Viewers may have been caught off guard during the Oscars by a powerful ad featuring filmmakers like Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae, featuring the hashtag #HereWeAre.

The 90-second ad was actually for Twitter, but it also aimed to encourage women to be strong, create and not be silenced.

"Happy to join fellow women of color storytellers @IssaRae @JenBrea and the legendary @JulieDash. Fierce poem by @DeniceFrohman. #HereWeAre," DuVernay tweeted about the spot.

The spot was set to a poem by Denice Frohman and began with the words, "I heard a woman becomes herself the first time she speaks without permission."

Multiple women of all ages, races, shapes and sizes appear as the poem continues and conclues with, "I heard this is how you make history, this is how you create a new world."

Other stars reacted to the ad, touched by its poignant words.

"There's nothing more empowering than women supporting other women. Let’s all stand together so we’ll be unstoppable 💙💖💙#HereWeAre," wrote Kesha.

There's nothing more empowering than women supporting other women. Let’s all stand together so we’ll be unstoppable 💙💖💙#HereWeAre — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 5, 2018

Rachel Bloom, Elizabeth Banks and more celebrated #HereWeAre, highlighting the women in their lives who share their voices.

This Oscars night, I would like to shine a spotlight on my brilliant writing partner, @alinebmckenna , the creator of #femalefilmmakerfriday. Fun fact: her movies have grossed over $860,000,000 worldwide. #HereWeArepic.twitter.com/3Z4nVFjPiB — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 5, 2018

Thrilled to see such incredible female representation tonight at the #Oscars. Proud to play a small part along with @whohahadotcom in the movement of empowering and raising up women’s voices. We still have work to do but #HereWeAre ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zqAkQriDu9 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 5, 2018



Twitter, naturally posted about the ad, with the encouraging words, "We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeAre."

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeArepic.twitter.com/cN2Ik6bZU8 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 4, 2018

The #HereWeAre campaign has strong echoes of the Time's Up movement, another campaign DuVernay and others are involved in. For more on that movement, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ava DuVernay Talks Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o Buddy Film: ‘There May Be Some Things Brewing’ (Exclusive)

Issa Rae Teases 'Insecure' Season 3, Talks Having an All Female Writer's Room (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg on Time's Up Movement: 'It's About Time' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery