'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Reveal How Marvel Is Preventing Leaks and How You Can Avoid Spoilers

Avoiding spoilers for Marvel's most monumental movie yet, Avengers: Infinity War, seems like it would be a job for the Avengers themselves. But directors Anthony and Joe Russo are going a different route, with a hashtag threat from the Mad Titan played by Josh Brolin: #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

The directors penned an open letter to "the greatest fans in the world" and shared it on Twitter, laying out the great lengths Marvel Studios is going to avoid any leaks -- i.e. Infinity War will not be screened for anyone until its world premiere -- and asking that fans maintain the "same level of secrecy."

"Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film's true plot," the letter reads, before requesting fans, "Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you."

The Avengers: Infinity War premiere will be held on April 23, so expect the first reactions to arrive later that evening -- assuming Mark Ruffalo doesn't accidentally livestream the movie again. Meanwhile, the other known Marvel spoiler, Tom Holland, cheekily tweeted, "This letter was originally addressed to me."

This letter was originally addressed to me 😂 https://t.co/qmVQUqH6Fd — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) April 3, 2018

While the countdown continues, check out these new stills that unite Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) and Captain America (Chris Evans) and the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), plus a teary Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and a menacing Thanos.

