Avril Lavigne Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday in Racy, Lacy Number
The "S8kr" girl is no more!
Avril Lavigne opted for a racy, lacy all-black ensemble to ring in her 33rd birthday at TAO Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The "Complicated" singer's lingerie-inspired, cleavage-baring mini slipdress left little to the imagination, though she did top it off with a duster jacket and accessorize with chunky silver jewelry, a studded quilt Valentino clutch and thigh-high heeled leather boots.
Lavigne seemed to have a great time celebrating her big day, sharing a fun pic from inside the Hollywood hot spot that she captioned, "Birthday dinner with all my besties."
Not only did her crew dine on filet mignon, miso roasted black cod, chicken satay and crispy rice tuna, but after dinner, Lavigne's pals sang her "Happy Birthday" as she was presented with a fortune cookie cake with sparklers.
One of those BFFs was Ryan Cabrera, whom she sat next to at dinner. Earlier in the day, he also sent her birthday wishes via Instagram.
"Haaaappy birfday week to this badass batch @avrillavigne," the "On the Way Down" singer wrote. "You r truly one of a kind & as beautiful inside as you are out!! Can't wait for u to shock the world with yur new music!!"
After a two-hour dinner, the group headed to Warwick LA, co-owned by JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and Eli Wehbe, where they sat at a reserved table in the front until about 1 a.m. "Everyone enjoyed a couple of cocktails," an eyewitness told ET. "It was super low-key."
Lavigne has slowly been returning to the spotlight. The Abbey Dawn designer was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014 and spent five months bedridden during her recovery. In fact, her birthday request was for fans to help her celebrate by supporting her non-profit, the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which has recently partnered with the LymeLight Foundation.
She has frequently given updates on her progress, though, including a big one in November 2015, where she revealed that she was "coming out on the other side." Just last month, she thanked fans on social media "for their patience as I work on putting together this new album."
"It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!" she wrote.
The pop-punk princess first announced that she was working on a new album on Christmas last year. This will be her first album since her self-titled LP in 2013, though she did release a duet with Nick Carter titled "Get Over Me" in January 2016.
For more on Lavigne's struggles with Lyme disease, watch the video below.