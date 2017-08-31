Avril Lavigne Shares Thank You to Fans & Update on New Album: 'It's Been a Long Recovery'
New Avril Lavigne music is right around the corner.
The 32-year-old singer thanked fans for their continued support and gave an update on her upcoming new album on social media on Thursday.
"I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album," Lavigne's message began. "It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!"
The singer expressed how her fans "deserve her best effort" and how she can't wait to share her new music, which will "be here before you know it."
Earlier in the day, she shared a picture of herself with musician Zane Carney in the studio.
"Zane and I today recording. Been through a lot together and making music is a part of the #healing," she captioned the pic.
In 2014, Lavigne was diagnosed with Lyme disease and has kept out of the spotlight, updating fans from time to time on her well-being and progress. At the end of last year, the "Complicated" singer announced that she would be releasing a new album in 2017, her first since 2013's self-titled LP.
Lavigne began production on her sixth studio album in May, sharing a picture of herself sitting at the piano.
"Officially beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Almost there. Been pouring my heart and soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait !!!! #AL6," she wrote.
