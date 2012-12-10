ET's Golden Globe Predictions

As 2012 comes to a close, award season is just gearing up with films like Lincoln, Django Unchained and Les Miserables stirring up serious buzz. Before the major award shows reveal their nominations, we're giving you a preview of what films could be taking home gold in the coming months.

ET Senior Producer Sharlette Hambrick keeps her finger on the pulse of the movie biz 24/7 and she predicts a favorable outcome for the team behind Lincoln.

"I feel that this may be Steven Spielberg's year," Sharlette says. "Lincoln is a phenomenal movie. I see Lincoln as the frontrunner this year."

In terms of the dramatic Best Actor category, Sharlette suspects that Daniel Day-Lewis might find some steep competition from Denzel Washington for his performance in Flight, but the sleeper performance of the year could be Jack Black's work in Bernie, which would be placed in the musical or comedy category.

The ladies have also been grabbing the spotlight this year in films both domestic and abroad.

"In Best Actress -- Drama, I think it's going to be between Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty and Marion Cotillard in Rust and Bone," says Sharlette.

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 13 on NBC.