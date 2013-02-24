Anne Hathaway Addresses Her Haters

Despite her many successes, including Sunday's Best Actress Oscar win for Les Miserables, Anne Hathaway has been made the butt of Hollywood jokes over her years in the biz.

The star, who admits she's aware of the mean-spirited ribbing, says she employs a special strategy when faced with criticism.

"The miracle of the universe is that, as far as they know, there is 51% matter versus 49% anti-matter. Things tip in the scale of the positive and so that is what I focus on," said Hathaway to the Academy press room.

Rather than take what her critics say to heart, the 30-year-old actress tries her best to never dwell in negativity.

"I live my life with love. I live my life with compassion. I live my life hoping the best for absolutely everyone, no matter how they feel about me," said Hathaway. "When you live that way, it's amazing how beautiful every day can be."