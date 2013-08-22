VMA Preview: Katy & Gaga Seated Together

The MTV Video Music Awards -- one of the most anticipated awards shows of the year -- kicks off Sunday night and we went to New York's Barclays Center in Brooklyn to get a sneak peek at last-minute preparations and to reveal this year's seating chart for the show!

The VMAs have a reputation for showcasing outlandish fashion and outrageous moments (who could forget the Kanye West's priceless interruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech in 2009), so who knows what could happen at this year's bash!

What we can share about the VMAs -- airing this Sunday night at 9 p.m. on MTV -- is that the seat assignments have been made and you might find some of them surprising. John Mayer and Katy Perry are now a couple, but they won't be seated next to each other, instead fellow pop superstar Lady Gaga will be at Katy's side!

We also know that Kanye West will be there, but Kim Kardashian won't be his side -- that chair has instead been reserved for Suit & Tie singer Justin Timberlake! Taylor Swift is also attending and will be seated next to her gal pal Selena Gomez!

Speaking about Lady Gaga's much-awaited opening set at the VMAs -- her first performance since undergoing hip surgery in February -- the show's Executive Producer Dave Sirulnick said she's a good bet to rock the house.

"It's sort of fitting that she's opening the show," Sirulnick said. "She's got her awesome new song out, and she's visualizing and always very forward-thinking. I think what you're going to see on her performance is very much in line with where she is and what she's doing. People are going to want to see that and be a part of it as it's happening."

