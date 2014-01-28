Sandra: 'Gravity' Director Always on 'Mexico Time'

Sandra Bullock hit the red carpet in support of her Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron at the 66th annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards in Los Angeles Saturday night, and when asked who would be late to the set most often, she laughed that her director always seemed to be on "Mexico time."

"Oh my gosh, he's on Mexico time all the time," she mused to ET. "It's like, 'Mañana, mañana.' He's always the last to set. Always the last to arrive. Yeah, he was honest about that one."

All the extra time showing up late on set sure paid off, as Cuaron took top honors for his work on Gravity at the DGA Awards ceremony. We also put him through the ringer about his two stars, from who flubbed their lines more often to who took direction better, and you may be surprised at some of his answers!

Cuaron was nominated alongside Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), David O. Russell (American Hustle), Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) and Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street). On the Television side, Breaking Bad creator/director Vince Gilligan won the dramatic series award, while 30 Rock director Beth McCarthy-Miller won the comedy series award. The event was hosted by Glee star Jane Lynch.

