Jonah Brings His Mom As Date To The Oscars

The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill followed in his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio's footsteps by bringing his mom to the 86th Annual Academy Awards as his date.

RELATED PICS: ET's Oscar Twitpics and InstaGrabs

"I love that he brought mom!" ET's Nancy O'Dell exclaims. Hill, 30, looked dapper in his classic tux, and his mother Sharon Feldstein, a costume designer, was gorgeous in her elegant dark blue gown.

According to Jonah, he and Leo, who have become close friends since production began on The Wolf of Wall Street, took a group shot with them and their mothers, to commemorate the special occasion.

Check out the video for more from Jonah and his great date.

Related Gallery