Maslow & Murgatroyd Talk 'DWTS' At Kids' Choice Awards

ABC's popular Dancing with the Stars has a long history of casting young actors and musicians to take part in the competition, in an effort to attract younger viewers and to get lively, energetic performances. So it's no surprise to see the occasional DWTS competitor walking the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards every year.

This year, DWTS couple James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd attended the event, along with Maslow's DWTS frenemy Cody Simpson. Both stars stopped to talk to Bethany Mota, who was reporting for ET, with Maslow opening up about his time thus far on the dance show, and Simpson revealing his hesitation to get slimed.



"Dancing with the Stars is a ton of fun," said the 23-year-old singer, who used to star on the Nickelodeon sitcom Big Time Rush. "It's way more intense than I expected. Like no joke I am icing my body every day but I love it. It's really cool."

Maslow's partner Peta Murgatroyd stood by Maslow and his hard work.

"He's doing so well. We have the jive this week, and his legs are killing him, but we have a really full-on routine, so that’s going to be good," said Murgatroyd, 27.

The two will be competing tomorrow night when Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC at 8 p.m., where they will face off against many other stars, including Australian pop singer Cody Simpson and his dance partner Witney Carson.



Simpson walked the orange carpet solo, but talked to Mota about his past experiences with the Kids' Choice Awards.

"I've been slimed back in Australia, but I may be getting slimed tonight," said the 17-year-old pop sensation.

When asked if he wants to get slimed, Simpson said, "It's not ideal, but whatever happens, happens."

If you didn't watch the Kids' Choice Awards, Simpson ended up getting slimed. A lot. Check out the video for a clip of him getting covered in the Nickelodeon ooze and to see more from the Kids' Choice Awards orange carpet.