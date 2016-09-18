Rami Malek Gives Sweet Acceptance Speech for 'Mr. Robot' Emmy: 'Please Tell Me You Are Seeing This Too'

It's a good night for Rami Malek!

The Mr. Robot star and internet hero won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and his acceptance speech was the perfect combination of humble, graciousness, and even featured a nod to his hacker persona on the USA show.

"Please tell me you are seeing this too," Malek said, referencing his unreliable narrator Mr. Robot character.

"I think it's going to take a lot more than a second," Malek told ET's Kevin Frazier about processing the feeling of hearing your name being called. "I will always remember it."

"We've reached so many people," Malek said regarding the impact Mr. Robot has had. "People feel really disenfranchised. Their society is not doing them a service ... It speaks to so many people."

And that certainly makes sense when you consider Twitter basically exploded with love for Malek after his big win!

is it weird if i say i'm so proud of @ItsRamiMalek? because i'm...so proud of him...#Emmys — empress cheekbones (@calamitykiki) September 19, 2016

Congratulations, Rami!

The only Malek awards show moment that might top this is when the actor's mom embarked on a mission to meet Jon Hamm at the Golden Globes in January.

Watch the video below for the story on that.

