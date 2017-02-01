Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and More to Present at 89th Annual Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are the most star-studded affair in Hollywood, and this year there's going to be as much star power on stage as there will be in the audience with some of the biggest names in show business set to present the coveted golden statuettes.



The Oscars revealed the first group of presenters on Wednesday, announcing that last year's big winners -- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and Mark Rylance -- will all be coming back to present awards to this year's batch of honored thespians.





DiCaprio won his first Oscar last year for Best Actor for his powerhouse performance in The Revenant, while Larson took home the Best Actress Oscar for her acclaimed role in Room.

Vikander won the award for Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl, while Rylance pulled off an upset, taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Bridge of Spies.



Traditionally, the previous year's Best Actor winner will present the following year's Best Actress category, and vise versa. The Oscars will continue to announce which stars are set to present in other categories -- and perform live -- in the coming days.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.



