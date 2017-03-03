EXCLUSIVE: ACM Awards Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Contemplate the Possibility of an Envelope Snafu

Country superstars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are reprising their roles as co-hosts for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, and the singers dished to ET about what could go down once they hit the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"We can kind of cut up with one another, and we don't get our little egos hurt," Bryan told ET, explaining why they make such a great team. "We're tough."

But are they tough enough to handle a fiasco like the Best Picture blunder at the Oscars?

"I would just love to have my name announced even if it was the wrong name," Bryan admitted. "Even if they had to recant it."

Easy for Bryan to say. He's already won the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year twice and is nominated this year for a possible third. Bentley won Video of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2015 for "Drunk on a Plane" and New Artist of the Year in 2004.

The ACM Awards air live on Sunday, April 2 on CBS.