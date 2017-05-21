Billboard Music Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

It was a hot one in Las Vegas on Sunday, but not as hot as the chart-topping artist's who turned up to Sin City's T-Mobile Arena for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Drake led the night on most wins heading into the show, needing only three more during the broadcast to take home the most Billboard Awards ever in a single year by one artist.

Check out the list below to see all of tonight's winners as they are announced. (Winners in bold).

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:



Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:



Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:



Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:



Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Country Artist:



Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Male Artist:



Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:



Adele

Beyoncé *WINNER*

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:



The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots *WINNER*

Top Billboard 200 Artist:



Beyoncé

Drake *WINNER*

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:



The Chainsmokers

Drake *WINNER*

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:



The Chainsmokers

Drake *WINNER*

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:



Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots *WINNER*

Top Streaming Songs Artist:



The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake *WINNER*

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Touring Artist:



Justin Bieber

Beyoncé *WINNER*

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:



Beyoncé *WINNER*

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:



Beyoncé *WINNER*

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:



J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake *WINNER*

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:



Drake *WINNER*

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Tour:



Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney *WINNER*

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:



Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots *WINNER*

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour



Coldplay *WINNER*

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:



J Balvin

Juan Gabriel *WINNER*

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:



The Chainsmokers *WINNER*

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:



Lauren Daigle *WINNER*

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:



Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin *WINNER*

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:



“Hamilton: An American Musical” *WINNER*

“Moana”

“Purple Rain”

“Suicide Squad: The Album”

“Trolls”

Top R&B Album:



Beyoncé “Lemonade” *WINNER*

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Frank Ocean “Blonde”

Rihanna “Anti”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

Top Rap Album:



J. Cole “4 Your Eyez Only”

Drake “Views” *WINNER*

Kevin Gates “Isla”

DJ Khaled “Major Key”

A Tribe Called Quest “We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service”

Top Country Album:



Jason Aldean “They Don’t Know”

Florida Georgia Line “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton “Traveller” *WINNER*

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

Top Rock Album:



The Lumineers “Cleopatra”

Metallica “Hardwired…To Self Destruct” *WINNER*

Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

Top Latin Album:



J Balvin “Energia”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel “Los Duo 2” *WINNER*

Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:



The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”

The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”

Flume “Skin”

Kygo “Cloud Nine”

Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough” *WINNER*

Top Christian Album:



Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”

Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be” *WINNER*

Joey + Rory “Hymns”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”

Skillet “Unleashed”

Top Gospel Album:



Tamela Mann “One Way” *WINNER*

Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”

Travis Greene “The Hill”

Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”

Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Country Song:



Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Selling Song:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” *WINNER*

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” *WINNER*

Top Streaming Song (Audio):



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance” *WINNER*

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Desiigner “Panda” *WINNER*

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer” *WINNER*

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:



Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance” *WINNER*

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:



Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla “One Dance” *WINNER*

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:



Desiigner “Panda” *WINNER*

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:



D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles” *WINNER*

Top Country Collaboration:



Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink “Setting The World On Fire” *WINNER*

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:



Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens” *WINNER*

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:



Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer” *WINNER*

Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer” *WINNER*

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:



Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will” *WINNER*

Skillet “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:



Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”

Travis Greene “Made A Way” *WINNER*

Hezekiah Walker “Better”

Congrats to all the big winners!

