EXCLUSIVE: Chris Daughtry Dishes on 'American Idol' Judge Speculation, Says He'd 'Be Honored to Do It'

Chris Daughtry would "be honored" to be a judge on ABC's American Idol reboot.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the Idol alum on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, where he opened up about speculation that he'll be joining the show.

WATCH: It's Official! Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on 'American Idol' Reboot: 'I Want to Bring It Back to the Music'

"I don't know [if I'll be a judge in the revivial]," Daughtry confessed. "I'll say this, I'd be honored to do it. That's all I'll say."

While fans seem to have Daughtry locked down for the position, the 37-year-old singer said ABC has yet to approach him for the job.

"They actually have not approached me," he revealed. "So we'll see what happens."

"That show means a lot to me anyway," he added. "It was the reason that people even knew who I was in the first place, so it would kind of feel like a nice full-circle thing if I was actually on the other side of that."

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reunites With 'American Idol' Judge Paula Abdul Amid Show's Reboot

Already confirmed to be joining the show is Katy Perry, who Daughtry said is a "great choice."

"I don't know what kind of stance she's gonna take, so I could picture her being the motherly type. I could see a little bit of that. I don't know. I could be assuming," he shared. "Maybe [she's a] wild card!"

Perry opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her judging style earlier this week, revealing that she's "good" at constructive criticism.

See more in the video below.