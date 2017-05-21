Celine Dion Delivers Emotional Performance of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Celine Dion commanded the stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a stirring performance of her mega-hit song "My Heart Will Go On."

The singer donned a bold, white gown with exaggerated shoulder embellishments that gave her the appearance of an ethereal cloud. She sang beneath a cascading chandelier of crystal beads, while scenes from Titanic played on the massive screen behind her.

The audience couldn't contain its love for the celebrated songstress and the performance was met with a standing ovation from everyone inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The breathtaking performance honors the 20th anniversary of the massively popular composition, which served as the main theme for Titanic in 1997.

The song was released on both the film's soundtrack and Dion's album Let's Talk About Love, which both came out in November 1997. The Titanic soundtrack went on to win Soundtrack Album of the Year at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards, while the single itself won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Dion opened up during rehearsals for the BBMAs on Friday about having performed the song for so many years.

"People are asking me often, 'Are you tired to sing that song?' Sometimes I'm like, 'Ahhh, I can't believe [it]' and then the curtains open and the people like crying."

Dion said in a statement that the song "means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career."

"I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come."

Last August, Dion performed the emotional ballad during the live finale of Greatest Hits, and dedicated the song to her late husband, Rene Angelil.

"'My Heart Will Go On' has been an important song in my life for nearly two decades," she explained. "Now and tonight, I'm very honored to sing it for all of you and for the love of my life. Rene, you will always be in my heart." Check out the video below to see more from her emotional performance.