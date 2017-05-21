Sam Hunt Is Dashing in a Tux in First Red Carpet With Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Marriage looks good on Sam Hunt!

The 32-year old singer couldn't have looked happier while walking the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

Hunt looked dapper in a tuxedo while Fowler wowed on her first ever red carpet in a stunning nude gown.

Hunt and Fowler tied the knot last month in an "intimate and hometown" wedding in Georgia.

"Low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much," the "Body Like a Backroad" singer told ET ahead of his big day.

"If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other," he added. "I am excited about doing that."

