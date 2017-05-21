Playing EXCLUSIVE: BTS 'Cannot Believe' They're Nominated at Billboard Music Awards -- Watch How Excited They Are!

BTS "cannot believe" they're nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.

The K-pop boy band, also known as The Bangtan Boys, is nominated for Top Social Artist -- and up against Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes -- at the awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook on the red carpet ahead of the show, where they opened up about finding success in America after their unbelievable popularity in South Korea.

"We cannot believe it!" Rap Monster said. "[Are we] still dreaming?"

"We give all our glory to all of the armies, the fans," he continued of their inclusion in the fan-voted category at the Billboard Music Awards. "We saw the tweets, millions and millions, so [we're] thankful for that."

While the band is looking forward to their category, they can't wait to see John Legend, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and The Chainsmokers at the show -- the last of which they actually met up with.

"With @TheChainsmokers," they captioned a pic on their Twitter page.

See more on the Billboard Music Awards in the video below.